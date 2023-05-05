COTTONWOOD — The sisters of the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude have begun a long, prayerful process to replace their prioress, Sister Mary Forman, who died last month.
Sister Mary Marge Goeckner, the acting prioress, said Thursday the president of the Benedictine federation to which St. Gertrude’s belongs is expected to visit this week and help the sisters determine how to go about selecting a new prioress.
“It needs to be done very prayerfully,” Goeckner said, “and we do discernment because Mary has died. Jean Webber (the president of the federation) will spend a week here visiting all the sisters to see how they are and to see if we’re ready to begin the election.”
Forman, 75, died April 20 after a long battle with cancer. She was completing her second term as prioress, which would have concluded next year.
Goeckner said the sisters began praying before Forman died in anticipation of electing a new prioress. That traditional prayer goes on for a year before a new selection is made.
“We pray this prayer and we have all kinds of guidelines and discernment before the election or installation of the prioress,” she said.
Goeckner, a Camas Prairie native who served as prioress of the community from 1977-85 and has been a sister for nearly 70 years, was the sub-prioress under Forman.
The prioress has to be an administrator to oversee the monastery’s organization and its businesses, which include the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s, the Spirit Center and the Inn.
She also is responsible for the spiritual well-being of the sisters. During Goeckner’s tenure, there were more than 100 sisters. Today there are 28.
“In my term, we still had 14 schools and two hospitals. So it’s up to the prioress to visit the sisters in their missions and to be present to them and see what their needs are,” Goeckner said.
“So I spent a lot of time traveling from place to place. Now we no longer have all those schools and the prioress is basically here until she travels for federation meetings, etc.”
Many of the administrative jobs, such as treasurer and director of the Spirit Center, are now handled by employees of the monastery, although the prioress continues to have oversight.
Goeckner said in her opinion she believes the community is ready to move on with the election of a new prioress but it will be up to Webber to make that decision. No timeline has been set for when that could take place.
Goeckner, who worked in the past as a nurse, a counselor and a grief counselor at Spokane hospitals, said a new prioress would need to have those counseling skills because of the number of sisters who are infirm and nearing the end of their lives.
“She will need to be understanding,” Goeckner said. “She needs to be a spiritual director; she needs to be a grief counselor and she needs to walk with those who are in the process of dying, which we do and other sisters do that, too. So it’s a big job.”
Even though the nucleus of the community is shrinking, Goeckner said there are still several sisters who have the skills and ability to fill that role. The monastery recently changed its name to Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude because the definition of the community has expanded to include employees, volunteers, oblates, co-housing, friends and benefactors.
In the meantime, the monastery, which was closed to the public during COVID-19, is open to the public for mass, and all other events and activities have resumed.
“What I want the public to know is, we depend on their prayers, their understanding, their support and their encouragement at this time because this is a very difficult time for the community,” Goeckner said.
“And we do have a lot of friends, and a lot of donors who are very supportive of us. And we want them to know we are very grateful to them and we just ask for their continued support and help over this time.
“We’re moving into a new direction because we will have a new prioress and a new sub-prioress, and how many other administrative positions we have will depend on the new prioress.
“All our programs and our retreats have been full, and people are coming back because COVID is over with and we are fully open.”
