BOISE — The Idaho House voted 56-14 on Thursday to approve a $1 million request for charges incurred as a result of the Nov. 13 homicides of University of Idaho students.
Gov. Brad Little recommended a supplemental appropriation for the costs associated with increased security, a safe shuttle service, counseling services, a vigil and consulting services for media, social media, compliance and a security review, according to the Legislative Budget Book.
This request is in response to the slaying of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who were found dead in a Moscow apartment near the UI campus.
No one debated against HB 222 on Thursday, Idaho EdNews reported.
Those who voted against the bill Thursday were Republican Reps. Joe Alfieri, Coeur d’Alene; Kevin Andrus, Lava Hot Springs; Vito Barbieri, Dalton Gardens; Sage Dixon, Ponderay; Jacyn Gallagher, Weiser; Dale Hawkins, Fernwood; Mike Kingsley, Lewiston; Tina Lambert, Caldwell; Ron Mendive, Coeur d’Alene; Elaine Price, Coeur d’Alene; Jordan Redman, Coeur d’Alene; Heather Scott, Blanchard; Josh Tanner, Eagle; and Tony Wisniewski, Post Falls.
Kingsley told the Tribune that he didn’t feel the money was appropriately directed.
“I’m just against bills that just throw money at causes for no apparent reason,” Kingsley said in an interview. “I mean, the whole community was hurt, nobody did anything for the families of the four. If we were going to give money, then we should give money to the people who were truly were hurt, not the university, which I don’t believe is hurting for money.”
The appropriation bill, HB 222, passed through the state budget-writing committee unanimously.
During the Jan. 27 budget hearing for UI, university President Scott Green gave an emotional thank you for the request.
“As you know, we were shaken by unspeakable tragedy in our community last year, yet our Vandal family pulled together and continues to today,” he told the committee.
Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chair Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, responded to Green, “We acknowledge that Vandal strong has never been a more true statement.”
HB 222 will now go to the Senate.
