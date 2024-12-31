Montana population growth continues slowing

For the last several years, Montana’s population has swelled as new residents flocked to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic and and remote work migration, making the Treasure State one of the fastest growing in the country. But according to new data released Dec. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau, that trend has reversed as Montana’s growth rate continues to decline.

As of July 2024, the federal agency estimates that Montana has a population of 1,137,223, an increase 5,931 from July of 2023.

That’s roughly the equivalent of adding another Columbia Falls or Lewistown to the Treasure State map, but is a steep decrease from the prior year’s increase of more than 9,000 new residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau annual population estimates are produced by extrapolating from the last decennial census and adding births, subtracting deaths, and estimating both international and domestic net migration. County- and city-level population growth data is released every spring.

At the height of the pandemic migration between 2020 and 2021, Montana’s population spiked by nearly 20,000 residents, a nearly 2% growth rate that made the state the second-fastest growing in the country.

The pattern of decline seen since then can be partly attributed to housing scarcity and costs in many of the state’s fastest growing areas such as Bozeman and the Flathead Valley, according to the Montana Department of Commerce.

The 2024 growth rate of 0.52% ranks 37th among U.S. states and lags behind the nation — which grew by 1% — from 2023 to 2024.