More than 700 structures, destroyed by two Spokane County fires

Fire crews work to put out hot spots Friday on the north edge of the Oregon Road fire burning outside Elk. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review

 Garrett Cabeza / Spokesman-Review

Fueled by strong winds, pine trees and low-lying vegetation, a wall of flames stretched more than 200 feet into the air and swallowed nearly everything in sight in at least one portion of the 11,000-acre Oregon Road fire that swept through northern Spokane County.

“This would have been a pretty horrendous sight,” said Nathan Goodrich, operations section chief for Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3, as he stood in a torched field and looked west toward a devastated forest.