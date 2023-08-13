From left: Elizabeth Kotner, 5, Adriana Kotner, Josh Kotner and Sarah Kotner, 7, pose for a portrait next to a table of things they are selling during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Leanna Keleher, right, helps Ramona Keleher, 6, pick out toys to buy during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Multiple pairs of shoes being sold for one dollar are pictured on a table during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Shoppers view the numerous items scattered along tables during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Jordan Opp/Tribune
University of Idaho Extension financial literacy extension educator Karen Richel poses for a portrait during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Katie Pool poses for a portrait next to a table full of things she is selling during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Patrons walk through the many tables of things to find something to take home during the Declutter Crew Yard Sale on Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
MOSCOW — A yellow cat, a pink bunny and a striped tiger sat in a pile on a table at a yard sale Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
The toys were among dozens of items Adriana Kotner, her husband and three daughters had decided to sell as part of a year-long challenge to declutter their home.
Halfway through the exercise, Kotner counts the recently available room in two IKEA cabinets where the family kept the toys as one of her biggest successes.
Instead of being crammed beyond capacity, the cabinets are only 20% full, she said.
“I feel less anxiety,” said Kotner of Moscow. “Every time the girls would play, they wouldn’t (necessarily) put everything away.”
Kotner is one of more than 100 people using regular prompts to identify belongings to sell, throw away or donate, said Karen Richel, a certified money coach at the University of Idaho Extension Latah County organizing the challenge.
Richel coordinated the Declutter Crew Community Yard Sale on Saturday for participants to make money from the possessions they no longer use or need.
“I have seen a lot of treasures walking out the door,” Richel said.
The quarters and dollars people were making from what they had decided to sell represents a fraction of what they are gaining financially from organizing their homes, she said.
When cupboards get crowded, people often waste money purchasing items such as cleaning supplies, not realizing they have duplicates or triplicates or more, Richel said.
Kotner has seen that in her home. As part of the exercise, Kotner said, she used meat in her freezer before she bought more.
She’s also getting pickier about what she brings home from yard sales. She limits her purchases to what she actually needs and passes on things she might have bought before because they were great deals on high quality items in good shape.
“My house is less messy and I’m saving more money,” Kotner said.
Not far away, Katie Pool of Moscow looked over five tables filled with clothing, jewelry, kitchen tools, books and other items trying to wrap her head around how so much of it had fit in a small home she shares with her mom.
“It’s just a huge emotional weight lifted to not have all of the things you realize you don’t need,” Pool said.
The relief Kotner and Pool are experiencing is common among participants and is born out in research that shows individuals have better mental health when their spaces are organized, Richel said.
The declutter challenge is likely going to continue next year because it’s resonating so much, Richel said.
Participants are also passing along the techniques to their family members, she said.
In Kamiah, a woman shares Richel’s prompts with a group that meets weekly. Each gathering is also an impromptu second-hand sale where people can buy each other’s discards. Participants can’t buy back their own stuff and all of the money from the sales goes to charity.
“It’s spreading,” Richel said. “They’re teaching other people how to do it.”