Rain or shine, the Moscow Farmers Market is set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday for its 2023 season.

The market will return with an Arbor Day celebration and National Bike Month kickoff event. The Moscow Tree Commission will distribute free seedlings from 9 a.m. to noon of black cherry, incense cedar and big tooth maple, while supplies last. Commission members will be available to answer questions about proper tree pruning techniques as well.