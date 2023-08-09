Two Central Washington breweries and two Idaho residents are suing Idaho over its beer distribution laws.

Dwinell Country Ales, from Goldendale, Wash., and Varietal Beer Co., of Sunnyside, Wash., filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Aug. 4. The breweries, along with Pocatello resident Jane Roberts and Moscow resident Stefan Yauchzee, are arguing that Idaho’s law prohibiting out-of-state entities from self-distributing beer to retailers is unconstitutional.