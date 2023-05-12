Bryan Kohberger’s attorney objected to the media’s request that Latah County 2nd Judicial Court should promptly schedule a hearing on the gag order in the murder case.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

