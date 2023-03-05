A nagging question lingers: Why?

Law enforcement removes items Friday from the residence where four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13 in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Nearly four months since four University of Idaho students were killed in a Moscow home, information surrounding the case continues to trickle out to the public.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.