Julie Carpenter runs an internet speed test Friday at her home along the Snake River about 10 miles south of Asotin. The results show an extremely slow internet connection, which has proven problematic for Carpenter’s soap and bookkeeping businesses that she operates out of her home.
Julie and Gary Carpenter’s home, right, sits nestled among the hills surrounding the Snake River on Friday just 10 miles south of Asotin. On top of having extremely slow internet, the hills surround the Carpenter’s rural home make it nearly impossible to receive any signal on their cell phones.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Julie Carpenter gets busy running her two businesses Friday at her home along the Snake River south of Asotin.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Julie Carpenter looks out toward the Snake River on Friday at her home south of Asotin.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Julie Carpenter prepares an order of her homemade soaps Friday at her home office along the Snake River south of Asotin.
ASOTIN — Running a business from home can be frustrating if you have slow internet speeds.
Julie Carpenter, who lives 10 miles south of Asotin, said she often waits 30 to 40 minutes for an email to arrive in her basement office. Tax season is a busy time for her Creative Minds Bookkeeping business, but the internet speed where she lives is “a joke,” said the 74-year-old Snake River Road resident.
“If you’re in a hurry, it’s really frustrating,” Carpenter said. “I’m getting too old for this stuff. We need some good access.”
Help may be on the way, thanks to a statewide plan to expand broadband in all 39 counties in Washington.
Jennifer Ashby, director of the Asotin County Library, and Wanda Keefer, director of special projects at the Port of Clarkston, are leading a broadband action team aimed at helping rural residents, low-income students, and seniors gain better access online.
Bringing high-speed internet to Anatone and southern Asotin County is at the top of their list.
“The Asotin County Broadband Action Team is right in the middle of a huge planning process for developing broadband infrastructure and digital equity resources,” Ashby said, “and we need community input.”
The group is encouraging Asotin County residents to conduct speed tests on their computers by visiting broadband.wa.gov. The information gathered will be folded into the statewide plan, Ashby said.
‘Everyone depends on their computers, now’
Similar projects have improved access in other areas of the region. Nearly 700 homes and businesses in Pomeroy now have access to high-speed broadband after the Port of Garfield County wrapped its fiber-to-home project in 2021.
Five rural farming communities on the Palouse benefited from a broadband action plan led by public and private sectors in Whitman County.
Throughout the state of Washington and Asotin County, the goal is to bring every resident and business online, including areas that don’t have large populations.
“That would be nice,” Carpenter said. “I think everyone depends on their computers now. It would be great to be able to respond to messages right away.”
Carpenter said her internet through TDS Telecom has improved somewhat in the last few years, but she still waits about 30 minutes when her sister in Maine emails her a recipe.
“I don’t want to switch carriers and have to start over with my business website,” she said. “I have three email accounts, and I don’t want to lose those either.”
Bringing broadband to the byways
Keefer said broadband expansion in rural areas has been on the radar for years and the current project is encouraging.
“People and entities in Asotin County have long been committed to making sure the residents have high-speed internet,” Keefer said. “It will be nice to have consistent studies for most of the counties in the state of Washington by July 2023.”
The Port of Clarkston was successful in getting resources to do a Broadband Planning Study back in 2012, which included 23 letters of support in the application, Keefer said.
The current Asotin County Broadband Action Team consists of many representatives of organizations who wrote the original letters of support. The entire team meets monthly and a smaller subcommittee is now meeting weekly.
Ensuring affordable access for all county residents, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay is the focus of the group.
“The really exciting ‘more’ in the equation is inclusion of the perspectives of internet service providers,” Keefer said. “There are at least six on our team, providing expert advice and helping prioritize projects, including TDS, Sparklight, Lumen, First Step Internet, Inland Cellular, Pocket iNet.”
Free education
Another obstacle that’s being addressed is education. The library offers a digital navigator program to assist residents with their smartphones, tablets or computers. Appointments are offered at the main branch in Clarkston every week and the service is free.
“The digital navigator program has been extremely helpful,” said Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn, who serves on the broadband action team. “We have a great many older residents here who can benefit from this.”
In addition, Shinn said the team has reached out to hospitals, schools, social services and other “anchor” institutions to join the info-gathering effort.
“We need everyone’s input,” Shinn said. “The county is invested in this program and it’s really working out well.”
Filling out a survey and doing speed tests will improve the team’s efforts, officials said.
Digital equity worksheets are available at the Asotin County Broadband Action Team website or through the library. Ashby can be contacted at (509) 758-5454 for more information.