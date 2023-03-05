ASOTIN — Running a business from home can be frustrating if you have slow internet speeds.

Julie Carpenter, who lives 10 miles south of Asotin, said she often waits 30 to 40 minutes for an email to arrive in her basement office. Tax season is a busy time for her Creative Minds Bookkeeping business, but the internet speed where she lives is “a joke,” said the 74-year-old Snake River Road resident.