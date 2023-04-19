Nessets to get Boys and Girls Club award

Jeff and Teri Nesset will be receiving the Don Poe Community Spirit Award for their support of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley.
The award will be given to the couple at the 16th annual Breakfast for Kids that will begin at 7 a.m. today, with a formal program starting at 8 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Club board member and resource development chairperson Derek Bruce will be leading the event.
The breakfast helps bring in revenue for the Boys and Girls Club, as well as honor the award winners for their community service. Teri Nesset was a longtime member of the Boys and Girls club board of directors and earned the status of director emeritus “due to her passion and commitment to children and youth in the community,” according to Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Jon Evans in a news release.
Jeff Nesset is a former Lewiston mayor and also served District 7 in the Idaho House of Representatives, according to the news release.
The couple have been married for more than 50 years and have three children and eight grandchildren, according to the news release.
Jeff Nesset said he has been involved with the club for around 30 years and Teri Nesset has been involved for the past 15 years. They have both served on the board and supported the club in other ways.
Jeff said they were both surprised to find out they received the award considering they don’t do what they do to receive awards and recognition but because “it’s the right thing to do.”
“I felt there are a lot of deserving people in this community,” he said. “It’s very humbling, you might say, to get an award like this.”
The Boys and Girls Club provides lots of services to the youth in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Jeff said. The organization is a “real example” of how a group can give and support a community.
Mason Smith, the organizations 2022 Youth of the Year, will emcee the event. The keynote address will be given by Dan O’Brien, Olympic gold medalist and former University of Idaho track and field competitor. He won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1996 Olympics and is a three-time decathlon world champion, as well as a former world indoor heptathlon champion.
The Boys and Girls of the Lewis Clark Valley serves more than 3,600 children and youth in a variety of programs. The clubs in Lewiston and Clarkston are open more than 300 days a year. Funds raised at the breakfast provide operating support and membership and program scholarships for disadvantaged youth.