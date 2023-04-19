Nessets to get Boys and Girls Club award

Jeff and Teri Nesset pose for a photo with a Boys and Girls Club banner Tuesday in Lewiston. The two received the Don Poe Community Spirit Award and will be honored at a breakfast on Wednesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Jeff and Teri Nesset will be receiving the Don Poe Community Spirit Award for their support of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley.

The award will be given to the couple at the 16th annual Breakfast for Kids that will begin at 7 a.m. today, with a formal program starting at 8 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Club board member and resource development chairperson Derek Bruce will be leading the event.

