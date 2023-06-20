Accessing the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ digital content just got a whole lot easier.
Apps for The Trib and DNews are available for quick, easy, and free download at the Apple App Store for Apple cellphone users and at Google Play store for those with Android devices.
If you are already a subscriber to the Tribune and/or the Daily News, after downloading the app you enter your current username and password. We’ve heard for years frustration from those accessing our websites about having to log in each and every time. No more. With the app, it’s one log in and that’s it.
For those who haven’t yet subscribed to the Tribune or Daily News, there is content you can access at no cost through the apps, including the latest weather data, obituaries, breaking news, and two free stories every month.
There is easy access to the papers’ e-editions and archives.
The apps also can be set up with your favorite sections at the top for a personalized news feed.
And if you agree to receive push notifications, we will bring stories straight to your handheld device at convenient times throughout the day.
If you aren’t convinced yet, here’s one more reason to download the apps. When you do, you are entered for a chance to win a $500 prize each month for the next six months.
So let’s review: The app is free. It’s easy to access and takes away the need for online searches to find local news. It’s easy to navigate, with everything in one place. You can organize it with your favorite sections at the top of the news feed. Log in once and you are good to go. And you can receive push notifications delivered to you in real time.
What are you waiting for?
Also on the new front, those who have signed up for the Tribune’s Daily Headlines newsletter received a welcome surprise Friday with the addition of what we are calling Lewiston Reservoir Report. Sponsored by Inland Cellular, the Tribune is gathering the latest information about progress on Lewiston’s High Reservoir, currently going through repairs since its rupture in January. Every Friday, the newsletter will search out answers to the following questions: How much progress has been made repairing High Reservoir. How much water was used by customers in the last week? How does that usage compare with the city’s water usage goal for the week? How many people have been issued warnings for violating the irrigation rules? How many people have been issued infractions for violating the irrigation rules?
You can sign up to receive the Daily Headlines newsletter and several other newsletters at no cost at lmtribune.com. If you are a Tribune subscriber, the same information will be included each Friday in the Northwest section until the city completes repairs and irrigation restrictions are lifted.
One other change set to go in place on Wednesday is discontinuation of Close to Home as a separate section. The section got its start decades ago to help house the numerous grocery store advertising inserts.
That need is no longer what it used to be, but several features of Close to Home have maintained their popularity with readers and we will continue to provide them — just in new locations.
The popular New York Times food columns with recipes will be featured in Thursday’s Inland 360 section. The fun Just For Kids games featuring Slylock Fox will move into Sunday A.M., as will Jane Blackstone’s child-rearing column for divorced parents and the occasional gardening feature. The one thing that won’t be continuing is John Rosemond’s weekly column on parenting, but that’s because Rosemond back in April announced his plans to retire the column after 44 years.
I hope you like some of the changes and, as always, let me know what you think.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He can be reached at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
