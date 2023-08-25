New Chamber CEO likes what she sees

The new president and CEO of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce knew she wanted to live here as soon as she saw the vibrant downtowns of Lewiston and Clarkston.
Linnea Noreen, who has worked for the Seattle and Rainier Valley Chambers of Commerce, takes the reins of the business organization Monday.
“The business community is part of the reason I moved here,” Noreen said. “When I knew I was leaving Seattle, I hopped in the car and drove all over the state. When I got to Lewiston and saw the downtown and thriving small businesses, I knew this was it.”
The Seattle native, who moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 2020, was named as the latest chamber leader Thursday afternoon. She replaces Kristin Kemak, who resigned in April to accept the role of CEO and president of Twin County United Way.
Noreen said downtown Clarkston also appealed to her with its “cute storefronts and diverse business community.” The border between Idaho and Washington doesn’t matter, she said.
“I think the valley has so much potential and is so unknown that there’s an opportunity here to invest and grow our businesses,” she said. “We need to capitalize on that, and the time is now.”
In 1999, Noreen earned a degree in political science from Wellesley (Mass.) College. After graduation, she coordinated the leadership program at the Seattle Chamber of Commerce and served as executive director of the Rainier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Her experience includes event management, budgets, communications and marketing.
On the west side of the state, Noreen was involved with several projects, including assisting with an economic development program for Sound Transit and supporting staff at the Neighborhood Business Council, which is part of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce.
According to a news release, she helped leverage public and private funding for leadership development programs at the YMCA in Seattle, where she was the program director for three years. She also served on the board of directors for several nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including the Seattle Junior League and PCC Natural Markets, the largest grocery co-op in the U.S.
After working in nonprofit management for seven years, Noreen became the clinic operations director for Qliance Medical Group. Noreen then shifted careers and earned a teaching certificate from Seattle Pacific University in 2017.
She taught for four years in Seattle before moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where she has worked as a substitute teacher. She obtained her principal certificate from SPU and earned a master’s degree in French from the University of Washington in 2023. This past year, she worked as an administrative intern and substitute principal for the Clarkston School District.
“We are very excited to have someone of Linnea’s caliber lead the chamber,” said Christy Armstrong, chairperson of the LC Valley board of directors. “I have to thank our board of directors, the executive team and the hiring committee who took the time and effort needed for this difficult task.”
Armstrong said everyone involved in the hiring process “felt a tremendous obligation to our chamber members to take the time and dedication needed to put a leader in this position that will be a good steward to the voice of our members and be able to carry out our continued vision of a successful, productive and meaningful Chamber of Commerce.”
Noreen will be the second CEO of the combined Lewiston and Clarkston chambers since the two chambers merged in 2011. Blake Harrington, who is the events and communications manager for the chamber, served as interim CEO between Kemak and Noreen.
“The board of directors would like to sincerely thank Blake for the outstanding job she did in the interim,” Armstrong said. “It’s not easy running an organization being short-staffed, but Blake stepped up and performed well.”
With more than 400 members, the chamber is active in the business community and hosts a variety of events throughout the year. Noreen said she’s “excited about enhancing and bringing more value to chamber members” when she starts work next week.
