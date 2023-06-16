The long-awaited new Cherrylane Bridge over the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River is now completed and open to traffic, Nez Perce County officials announced this week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from noon to 1 p.m. next Wednesday. Commission Chairperson Doug Zenner said safety vests will be required for those wishing to attend the ceremony and some will be available for anyone who does not have one.