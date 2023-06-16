The long-awaited new Cherrylane Bridge over the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River is now completed and open to traffic, Nez Perce County officials announced this week.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from noon to 1 p.m. next Wednesday. Commission Chairperson Doug Zenner said safety vests will be required for those wishing to attend the ceremony and some will be available for anyone who does not have one.
“It’s a big achievement,” Zenner said of the $21 million span that has been more than two decades in the making.
Although the bridge is completed, construction crews are in the process of dismantling the old Cherrylane Bridge approximately 70 feet downstream and the work bridge between the old and new, Zenner added.
And lane striping on the new bridge has yet to be finished. Highway cones separate the lanes.
The new bridge consists of an 800-foot, four-span steel plate girder bridge with a 12-foot travel lane and 8-foot shoulder in each direction. The contractor is Cascade Bridge LLC of Vancouver, Wash.
The old truss Cherrylane Bridge was built in 1919 by Security Bridge Co., of Billings, Mont. It was rehabilitated in 1978.
The total length of the old timber deck with steel runners was 788 feet, with a 15.4-foot deck width and a vertical clearance of 12 feet above the deck.
Most of the cost of the new project was covered by a $15.7 million discretionary grant from the U.S. Transportation Department. The county pays a 7% match on the remaining $4 million to $5 million in federal bridge money.
The venture had its share of hiccups on the way to completion. In 2021 the county was briefly issued a stop-work order just as work was set to begin following the discovery of buried artifacts at the construction site.
Plans hit another speed bump when a tribal archaeologist suggested that an irrigation pipe replacement on adjacent private property was also subject to federal restrictions on the disturbance of cultural resources.
The Nez Perce County commission objected, saying the private property project was completely separate from the county project and not subject to the same mitigation agreement.
The county and Nez Perce Tribe finally came to a verbal agreement to fund an ethnographic study of the lower Clearwater River and an additional 10 sites on the lower Snake River. Researchers looked for remains of items like pit houses, tool caches, hearths, building foundations or human remains. Nothing of significant impact was discovered during the archaeological study and the project was able to move forward.
Zenner noted that Nez Perce County has responsibility for several bridges, including the 87-year-old Lenore Bridge that went under emergency repairs late last year after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck. Temporary repairs were made involving placing large steel plates over the damaged portion of the bridge and load limits were reduced permanently.
Zenner said the county recently completed an engineering study on the Lenore Bridge to examine possible long-term fixes.
“No decision was made but we got the study done and there is no position by the board,” Zenner said. “It will be talked about in the future but we need to complete this project (Cherrylane) first. So we’re focusing on getting that project done.”