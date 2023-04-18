New count of heat wave deaths in Washington gives ‘warning’ to PNW

Joan Casey

We’ve been warned that heat is a silent killer — and new research from the University of Washington confirms the extreme heat wave that hit the state two summers ago was, in fact, responsible for more than 150 deaths.

In some ways, the recent UW study, which relied on statistics analyzing how much certain types of deaths in Washington spiked over about three weeks in late June and early July 2021, verified what the state Department of Health already knew: Dozens of people died from the high temperatures, which soared above 100 degrees for several days.