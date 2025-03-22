Physicians at Idaho’s largest health system will continue to be shielded from criminal prosecution for providing abortion care in an emergency after a federal court judge issued a new protection order Thursday in a lawsuit over the state’s abortion ban.

The directive applies only to St. Luke’s Health System and its medical providers as the sole plaintiff suing Idaho over restrictions hospital officials say conflict with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. That law requires any hospital that accepts Medicare funding to provide stabilizing treatment to patients who come to emergency rooms regardless of their ability to pay.

St. Luke’s operates eight of the 39 hospitals in Idaho that accept Medicare funding, and it delivered more than 40% of the 22,000 babies born in the state in 2024.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, cited the original intention of the law in his Thursday order. Republican President Ronald Reagan signed the law in response to “patient dumping,” when hospitals would turn people away for being uninsured or covered by Medicaid.

“When EMTALA passed, these ‘undesirable’ patients were the indigent. Today, they are pregnant women,” Winmill wrote in Thursday’s decision.

St. Luke’s Health System files its own separate lawsuit against the state after Trump’s election

The U.S. Department of Justice, under the Biden administration, sued Idaho in 2022. The case reached the U.S. Supreme Court in April 2024, but justices decided they couldn’t rule on it at that juncture and returned it to the lower courts for further argument. After Republican President Donald Trump’s election victory, St. Luke’s filed its own separate lawsuit against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador because the hospital’s leadership anticipated Trump’s Justice Department would drop the case. The DOJ attorneys moved to dismiss the case on March 5, dissolving the previous injunction.

“Specifically, the attorney general, including his officers, employees, and agents, are prohibited from initiating any criminal prosecution against, attempting to suspend or revoke the professional license of, or seeking to impose any other form of liability on, St. Luke’s or any of its medical providers based on their performance of conduct that is defined as an ‘abortion’ under Idaho Code, but that is necessary to ‘stabilize’ a patient presenting with an ‘emergency medical condition’ as required by EMTALA,” Winmill wrote.

Winmill said it was clear that without the injunction, St. Luke’s and its patients would be harmed, because for three months in 2024 when the injunction was not in place, six patients were airlifted out of state if they needed to end their pregnancies to preserve their health. That situation only came up once in the entire year before.

The cases these situations apply to are rare, physicians have said, but the consequences can be severe if left untreated. The most common issue is when a pregnant patient’s water breaks before the fetus is viable. That can quickly progress to an infection that can cause great damage to the kidneys and reproductive organs, jeopardizing a patient’s ability to have children in the future.