Idahoans who sell less than $5,000 a per year worth of items in a nonbusiness setting would be exempt from having to obtain a sellers permit to charge sales tax if a new bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature becomes law.

House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, sponsored the new bill, which had not yet been posted to the Idaho Legislature’s website as of Tuesday afternoon.

Monks told legislators Tuesday that in 2023 the state issued 10,701 seller’s permits for Idahoans who sold less than $5,000 worth of items, generating about $1 million in revenue to the state.

Currently, Monks said each person who holds a seller’s permit must track sales and submit paperwork and reports, which then have to be processed by state employees.