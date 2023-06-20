New Idaho law bans selling scarce Idaho liquor licenses

Bartender Johnny Blank makes a drink at Bittercreek Alehouse on North Eighth Street in downtown Boise, Friday, June 16, 2023. A new Idaho law taking effect in July bans selling or leasing liquor licenses.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman

In Idaho, a state license to sell liquor in a bar or restaurant can take years — even decades — to acquire, thanks to a nearly 70-year-old state law that limits hard alcohol sales. But there’s another way to get a license, if you have $20,000 to $350,000.

Last year, a license to sell liquor in Meridian sold privately for $60,000, and another permit in Salmon collected $20,000, according to listings published online by Arthur Berry and Co., a brokerage service. A Boise license last year sold for nearly $350,000, according to the website.