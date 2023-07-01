New Idaho laws, budget take effect today

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his 2023 State of the State address held at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 9, 2023, in Boise. The legislation that was passed during the 2023 session goes into effect today.

 Kyle Green/Associated Press

BOISE — A new state budget and dozens of new state laws take effect today in Idaho in connection with the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

Idaho’s state government runs on a fiscal year calendar that runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.