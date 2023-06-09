New Lewiston school approves budget

Anna Wilson stands outside the old Lewiston High School Science Building Thursday, which will be the new locations for the new Pinecrest Academy charter school.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston’s first charter school, Pinecrest Academy, had its first-year budget approved at a Thursday night school board meeting.

The board approved a budget of $1,151,060.63 for 130 students. The budget includes $9,809.81 from local taxes, $1,012,750.82 from the county, $8,500 from federal revenue and $120,000 from other sources. Charter schools don’t receive funds from a supplemental levy that is taken from property taxes but from other sources such as state, federal and grant money.