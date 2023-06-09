Lewiston’s first charter school, Pinecrest Academy, had its first-year budget approved at a Thursday night school board meeting.
The board approved a budget of $1,151,060.63 for 130 students. The budget includes $9,809.81 from local taxes, $1,012,750.82 from the county, $8,500 from federal revenue and $120,000 from other sources. Charter schools don’t receive funds from a supplemental levy that is taken from property taxes but from other sources such as state, federal and grant money.
The cost includes salaries and employment of six teachers, a special education assistant, principal, officer manager and a custodian, with $537,220 budgeted for salaries.
The board was also presented with a budget based on having 150 students at a total of $1,336,219.59.
The school has 124 students enrolled and a goal of getting 150 students for its first year. There are 106 students fully enrolled but about 20 in various other stages of enrollment.
The budget has to be presented to the state by the end of the month, but can be amended if more students decide to enroll. In its first year, Pinecrest Academy will have students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, with plans to expand all the way to eighth grade. It is modeled on a STEAM program that includes science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The main differences between the two budgets was the amount of students and the number of staff to accommodate them. The 130-student budget is “a break-even budget with no contingency,” said Trevor Goodsell, chief financial officer for Academica, the management company for the school.
Board member Royal Toy voted to approve the budget with 130 students, and board member Steve Wescoatt seconded the motion. All board members present voted in favor, and they included Board Chairperson Anna Wilson and Idaho Rep. Mike Kingsley.
Board members also heard the enrollment update from Gayle Jefferson, chief development officer at Academica; Paul Ballou, director of school development at Academica; and Pinecrest Academy Principal Kathi Keefer. There are 27 students enrolled in kindergarten, 23 in first grade, 26 in second grade, 17 in third grade, 21 in fourth grade and six in fifth grade, according to Ballou. The numbers are also changing as students are enrolled or drop out.
Wilson asked about class sizes, which were advertised to be 25 students per class and the kindergarten class has more than 25 students enrolled. Ballou said that the school could hire a teaching assistant for the class if the class is too small to be broken up into two classes.
Jefferson said the school will post signs and have radio and newspaper ads to increase interest in the school and boost enrollment numbers.
Keefer attended by Zoom as she currently works in a school district in Ellensburg and will finish the school year there before moving to Lewiston. She will be onsite for a parent meeting taking place at 10 a.m. on June 24 so she can meet parents and students as well as those who are interested in enrolling.
Two board members were not present: Nate Hercula and James Aaseby. Aaseby is resigning from the board because he is moving out of the area and his resignation was accepted by board members. Wilson said the board will start looking for a new member, especially a person who has a legal background.
