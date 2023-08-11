Vista Outdoor Sporting Products President and CEO Jason Vanderbrink speaks Thursday at the CCI/Speer ammunition factory in Lewiston. Vanderbrink introduced The Kinetic Group as the name of Vista Outdoor after the outdoor recreation products segment of the company becomes a separate business this year.
Vista Outdoor Sporting Products President and CEO Jason Vanderbrink speaks Thursday at the CCI/Speer ammunition factory in Lewiston. Vanderbrink introduced The Kinetic Group as the name of Vista Outdoor after the outdoor recreation products segment of the company becomes a separate business this year.
Vista Outdoor
Here is a version of the logo of The Kinetic Group, which will be the new name of Vista Outdoor later this year.
Vista Outdoor
Here is a version of the logo of The Kinetic Group, which will be the new name of Vista Outdoor later this year.
Vista Outdoor unveiled what it will call itself after its outdoor recreation products segment spins off into a new company, at a Thursday town hall meeting of CCI/Speer employees in Lewiston.
The company will retain its ammunition-making operations and go by the name The Kinetic Group, with the tagline “On the Mark,” following the split scheduled for this calendar year, according to a Thursday news release from Vista Outdoor.
The executive who will lead The Kinetic Group, Jason Vandeebrink, was in Lewiston for the event. It was livestreamed to Vista Outdoor’s other ammunition factories, all of which are in the United States.
The logo features a North American ram, a male bighorn sheep, and the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HUNT.”
The brands of The Kinetic Group will include CCI/Speer products as well as Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition, HEVI-Shot, Alliant Powder and Estate Cartridge. Together they are the largest U.S. ammunition maker.
“The performance of our products is so often measured in energy on target,” said Vanderbrink, Vista Outdoor’s Sporting Products president and CEO, in the news release issued after the town hall meeting.
“Kinetic energy is the force behind our world-class brands and exhibits the spirit of the 4,500 American workers who represent our company,” he said.
A total of 1,400 of the 4,500 employees work in Lewiston where CCI/Speer is one of the largest employers.
“Sporting Products’ selection of The Kinetic Group as its new name has given Vista Outdoor a surge of energy as we prepare to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies,” said Gary McArthur, interim CEO of Vista Outdoor, in the news release.
Preparations for how the company will function after the change are ongoing.
Vanderbrink will be the president and CEO of The Kinetic Group and also serve on its board. Andy Keegan will be the CFO and Jeff Ehrich will serve as general counsel and corporate secretary.
The name of the outdoor products company will be announced in upcoming weeks. Its CEO will be Eric Nyman, who joins Vista Outdoor on Aug. 21. Bushnell, Camelbak, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Simms Fishing and Quiet are some of Vista Outdoor’s outdoor product labels.