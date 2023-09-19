New trade school expands opportunities, fills higher ed gaps for rural Idahoans

Mountain Home Adult Training Academy is Idaho's newest trade school and will feature 10 apprenticeship programs.

 Idaho Education News

Rural and remote regions of Idaho face unique challenges when it comes to higher education opportunities and workforce development. While rural businesses see a shortage of trained workers, some areas of the state sit in higher education deserts, where affordable training opportunities are hard to come by, and those that do exist aren’t compatible with workers’ schedules or career goals.

A new trade school has its sights set on filling those gaps.