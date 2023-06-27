RICHLAND, Wash. — About 400 Tri-Citians got a riveting lesson on the fast-paced nature of congressional hearings and political point-making in Richland on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, welcomed three fellow Republicans to the Mid-Columbia for a high-profile event that aimed to draw attention to the perceived dangers of breaching the four lower Snake River dams to protect fish.