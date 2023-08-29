KLEW weather forecaster seeks a new path

Keith Havens, right, KLEW weather forecaster, and Anna Velasquez, a former KLEW anchor and news director, pose for a picture about three years ago at a Pullman auto dealership where they had emceed a community Alzheimer's walk. Havens is leaving KLEW Friday. Velasquez's last day at the station was May 31.

 Photo provided by Keith Havens

Two of the most well-recognized faces in the region are teaming up Wednesday to raise money for a charity that helps senior citizens and those with disabilities.

Former KLEW news anchor Anna Velasquez and former KLEW weather forecaster Keith Havens will be on stage at an event titled “Signing Off: The Final Broadcast” at the Clarkston High School Auditorium.