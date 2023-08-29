Keith Havens, right, KLEW weather forecaster, and Anna Velasquez, a former KLEW anchor and news director, pose for a picture about three years ago at a Pullman auto dealership where they had emceed a community Alzheimer's walk. Havens is leaving KLEW Friday. Velasquez's last day at the station was May 31.
Two of the most well-recognized faces in the region are teaming up Wednesday to raise money for a charity that helps senior citizens and those with disabilities.
Former KLEW news anchor Anna Velasquez and former KLEW weather forecaster Keith Havens will be on stage at an event titled “Signing Off: The Final Broadcast” at the Clarkston High School Auditorium.
“This is probably the last time we will be working together in broadcast as a team,” Havens said.
Tickets cost $25 per person for the Interlink fundraiser, which starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Banner Bank branches, at the door and at the office of Interlink at 549 Fifth St., Suite E, in Clarkston.
Interlink helps senior citizens and those with disabilities with services such as wheelchair ramps, transportation in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and grocery delivery. Keith Havens’ brother, Mark Havens, is the executive director of Interlink.
Velasquez’s and Havens’ original, humorous take on recent news along with an edition of “Keith’s Big Fish,” and a question-and-answer session are part of the event.
“Keith’s Big Fish” used to air five days a week during the weather segment before sports news on KLEW. Viewers submitted pictures of fish they hooked, often with details about the species, length, weight and sometimes something about where they caught it.
Wednesday’s installment will have a twist and be “large and shocking,” Havens said.
The fundraiser is scheduled almost exactly three months after Havens’ and Velasquez’s last news broadcast on KLEW, a Lewiston CBS affiliate owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. One of the largest broadcasting companies in the country, Sinclair’s group reaches almost 40% of the television households in the United States, according to the KLEW website.
Havens said he left after a failed contract negotiation. Velasquez, who also was news director, resigned.
On June 19, the production of KLEW newscasts shifted from Lewiston to KBOI in Boise. The change was described at the time by an executive overseeing the station as a strategic move to allow the use of a larger production staff and state-of-the-art studio.
Havens and Velasquez are both considering their next moves.
A former president and CEO of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce from 2004-10, Havens applied to be the president and CEO of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
That job went to Linnea Noreen, who worked for the Seattle and Rainier Valley chambers of commerce before moving to the area in 2020. Now Havens is preparing to be a substitute teacher in the Clarkston and Asotin school districts while not ruling out another stint as a weather forecaster and waiting to hear back about other potential opportunities.
He and his wife are opening a vacation rental that’s a four-minute walk from Winchester Lake, and they own and manage seven residential rentals in Lewiston.
“I’m just kind of going with the flow,” Havens said.
Velasquez devoted her summer to spending more time with her husband, Nick Stevens, a Lewiston firefighter, and seeing extended family. She visited her aging parents, who live in Albuquerque, N.M., and attended her younger sister’s wedding in western Washington.
“I’m just looking for a great position where I can use my skills and genuinely help, particularly public service,” she said.