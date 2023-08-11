Nez Perce Tribe wins $5M in lawsuit

Cosens

An Idaho mining company will pay $5 million to settle a Clean Water Act lawsuit brought by the Nez Perce Tribe.

Perpetua Resources, which is seeking permits to reopen and expand an open-pit gold and antimony mine in central Idaho, will pay $4 million into a fund the tribe will use on water quality improvement projects on the South Fork of the Salmon River. The company will also pay the tribe $1 million to cover costs associated with the 2019 lawsuit.