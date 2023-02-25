If we had known early on how reliant we all would become on Google, we might have insisted that the search engine had a more dignified name. Like Nigel.
Instead of saying “Let me Google “that we would say “Nigel, look that up for me please. And bring a cup of tea while you’re at it.”
The name, “Google,” which sounds like a kid’s game, has become an indispensable part of our daily lives — like coffee. As of a few years ago, it was included in the dictionary as a regular noun or a verb — a research tool or a synonym for looking up stuff.
I know people who keep their smartphone beside themselves while they’re watching TV in order to google things they don’t understand or performers they want to research as the program is going on.
And I have to admit, I’ve become accustomed to the ease and speed of googling things rather than having to look them up in a book.
I don’t watch television but I read a lot online. And I find it handy, when I want to ask the definition of a word or more information about something, to refer to Google.
All you have to do is highlight the word or subject you want to know about by pressing your finger on your phone or mouse, and Google will bring up the information immediately. If I were depending on Nigel to do this for me, we’d still be waiting for the tea to boil.
The only problem is that I don’t always read things online. I still get my newspapers and magazines the old-fashioned way — on paper. And many of the books I read also are hard copies.
So I’ll be reading along and stumble across a word or subject I’m not familiar with and, without thinking, press my finger on the page to find out the definition.
That doesn’t work with old-fashioned paper products. You still have to go to the regular dictionary — the one with the binding coming apart because you’ve used it for so long. And that means getting up out of your chair, walking over to the bookshelf, finding the dictionary and thumbing through the pages until you locate your answer. It’s strenuous.