No word on cause of barn fire

A barn at Garden Creek Ranch along the Snake River is engulfed by flames. The barn, which is used by Snake River Adventures jet boat touring company, was a total loss in the fire this past weekend.

 Snake River Adventures

There was no word Monday on the cause or circumstances surrounding a Saturday night fire that destroyed a barn at Garden Creek Ranch on the Snake River.

A spokeswoman at Snake River Adventures, the jet boat company that owns the barn, said she could not comment on the fire. And neither Nez Perce County Fire Chief Josh Hall nor Deputy State Fire Marshal Josh Masterson said they had been contacted about the fire and didn’t know anything about it until they read a post on the Snake River Adventure’s Facebook page.