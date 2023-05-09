No word on cause of barn fire

There was no word Monday on the cause or circumstances surrounding a Saturday night fire that destroyed a barn at Garden Creek Ranch on the Snake River.
A spokeswoman at Snake River Adventures, the jet boat company that owns the barn, said she could not comment on the fire. And neither Nez Perce County Fire Chief Josh Hall nor Deputy State Fire Marshal Josh Masterson said they had been contacted about the fire and didn’t know anything about it until they read a post on the Snake River Adventure’s Facebook page.
The barn that housed the jet boat company’s gift shop, dining hall and riverview deck burned to the ground, according to the social media post early Sunday. Justin and Holly Luther, who own the company, could not be reached for comment on the loss, but the online post said no one was hurt. The post also said the loss will not change any of the company’s future tours but tourists will not be able to stop at the Garden Creek Ranch until the debris is cleared.
The barn was located upstream from Heller Bar on the Idaho side of the Snake River just across the river from the Washington-Oregon border.
According to an interview with the Lewiston Tribune in 2015, Holly and Justin Luther bought the business in 2012. Employees of Snake River Adventures live at the preserve year-round and are responsible for keeping up 71 acres, catering meals for large tour groups and preparing meals for overnight guests. Besides the barn there are three cabins on the site, a meal hall, a hydroelectric generator and a fruit orchard.
The Garden Creek Ranch is located within the 1,500-acre Garden Creek Preserve owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy, according to the conservancy’s website.
Megan Grover-Cereda, director of communications for The Nature Conservancy Idaho, said the conservancy was notified immediately by Snake River Adventures of the fire.
“We have staff on site helping them assess the situation,” Grover-Cereda said.
Grover-Cereda said it was Snake River Adventures employees who managed to contain the fire to the one barn and keep it from spreading to other buildings.
