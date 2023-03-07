North Idaho College board votes to reinstate president

 James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review

COEUR D’ALENE — The North Idaho College board reinstated President Nick Swayne and placed interim President Greg South on paid administrative leave Monday night in response to a court order.

“The majority of the board members doesn’t necessarily agree with the court order, but the college will abide by the court’s ruling,” Chairperson Greg McKenzie said.