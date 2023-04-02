North Idaho College submits accreditation report amid court battle with president

The entrance of North Idaho College is photographed Oct. 27, 2021.

 Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

North Idaho College submitted a report Friday showing why it believes it should not lose accreditation after it was sanctioned.

The submission comes in the middle of a court battle in which president Nick Swayne is suing NIC for violating his contract by placing him on leave without cause. Uncertainty about who the chief executive officer is at NIC is one of eight risks identified by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, which is the accrediting agency for the school.