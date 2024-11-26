Northern Idaho legislators talk education reform at town hall event

COEUR d’ALENE — Northern Idaho legislators vowed to open the floodgates and pursue a conservative agenda during a legislative town hall Saturday put on by Kootenai County GOP.

Over 100 attendees had a chance to hear their state representatives’ objectives for the next legislative session.

Eight legislators spoke at the town hall: District 2 Reps. Heather Scott and Dale Hawkins, District 3 Senator Doug Okuniewicz, District 3 Rep. Vito Barbieri, District 4 Reps. Joe Alfieri and Elaine Price, District 5 Senator Carl Bjerke, and District 5 Rep. Tony Wisniewski. District 3 Rep. Jordan Redman also sent a representative to present on his behalf.

Education reform proved to be a top priority for legislators. Rep. Jordan Redman is working on a bill toa bring the Bible back into Idaho public schools, according to his representative, while several others said they are prioritizing school choice going into next year.

“We need to get parents what they want outside of the federal brick-and-mortar public school system,” said Hawkins.