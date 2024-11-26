Northern Idaho legislators talk education reform at town hall event

COEUR d’ALENE — Northern Idaho legislators vowed to open the floodgates and pursue a conservative agenda during a legislative town hall Saturday put on by Kootenai County GOP.
Over 100 attendees had a chance to hear their state representatives’ objectives for the next legislative session.
Eight legislators spoke at the town hall: District 2 Reps. Heather Scott and Dale Hawkins, District 3 Senator Doug Okuniewicz, District 3 Rep. Vito Barbieri, District 4 Reps. Joe Alfieri and Elaine Price, District 5 Senator Carl Bjerke, and District 5 Rep. Tony Wisniewski. District 3 Rep. Jordan Redman also sent a representative to present on his behalf.
Education reform proved to be a top priority for legislators. Rep. Jordan Redman is working on a bill toa bring the Bible back into Idaho public schools, according to his representative, while several others said they are prioritizing school choice going into next year.
“We need to get parents what they want outside of the federal brick-and-mortar public school system,” said Hawkins.
When asked what “fat” the legislators would like to see cut from the state budget, they all agreed in an informal vote that diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the education system should be cut.
A few legislators argued that cuts to Idaho’s education system should extend up to the collegiate level.
“We are not required to fund our colleges, and I think that needs to stop,” said Scott.
The legislators expressed confidence that as President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, they will be able to make more progress under the new administration.
“We are in a historic time,” said Alferi. “We have a fantastic opportunity to restore America. ... I have never been more excited about our nation and Idaho’s future.”
“There won’t be as much of an uphill battle like it has been in the past,” said Bjerke.