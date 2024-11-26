Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestNovember 26, 2024

Northern Idaho legislators talk education reform at town hall event

HAILEY HILL Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press

COEUR d’ALENE — Northern Idaho legislators vowed to open the floodgates and pursue a conservative agenda during a legislative town hall Saturday put on by Kootenai County GOP.

Over 100 attendees had a chance to hear their state representatives’ objectives for the next legislative session.

Eight legislators spoke at the town hall: District 2 Reps. Heather Scott and Dale Hawkins, District 3 Senator Doug Okuniewicz, District 3 Rep. Vito Barbieri, District 4 Reps. Joe Alfieri and Elaine Price, District 5 Senator Carl Bjerke, and District 5 Rep. Tony Wisniewski. District 3 Rep. Jordan Redman also sent a representative to present on his behalf.

Education reform proved to be a top priority for legislators. Rep. Jordan Redman is working on a bill toa bring the Bible back into Idaho public schools, according to his representative, while several others said they are prioritizing school choice going into next year.

“We need to get parents what they want outside of the federal brick-and-mortar public school system,” said Hawkins.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

When asked what “fat” the legislators would like to see cut from the state budget, they all agreed in an informal vote that diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the education system should be cut.

A few legislators argued that cuts to Idaho’s education system should extend up to the collegiate level.

“We are not required to fund our colleges, and I think that needs to stop,” said Scott.

The legislators expressed confidence that as President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, they will be able to make more progress under the new administration.

“We are in a historic time,” said Alferi. “We have a fantastic opportunity to restore America. ... I have never been more excited about our nation and Idaho’s future.”

“There won’t be as much of an uphill battle like it has been in the past,” said Bjerke.

Related
NorthwestNov. 26
Risch: ‘Jury’s still out’ on women serving in military comba...
NorthwestNov. 26
Nez Perce Tribe, Lapwai educators call on Critchfield to rec...
NorthwestNov. 26
Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleybal...
NorthwestNov. 26
Two men convicted of murder in Colville Reservation double h...
Related
Trade missions to Japan, Taiwan highlight Idaho’s economic reach
NorthwestNov. 26
Trade missions to Japan, Taiwan highlight Idaho’s economic reach
Legislators from Idaho weigh in (mostly) cautiously
NorthwestNov. 23
Legislators from Idaho weigh in (mostly) cautiously
Judge to decide if AG will pay attorney fees
NorthwestNov. 23
Judge to decide if AG will pay attorney fees
Defense nominee has close ties to Christ Church
NorthwestNov. 22
Defense nominee has close ties to Christ Church
Boise trial on abortion lawsuit punctuated by emotional testimony
NorthwestNov. 22
Boise trial on abortion lawsuit punctuated by emotional testimony
Latah, Clearwater among eight counties to undergo election audits
NorthwestNov. 16
Latah, Clearwater among eight counties to undergo election audits
Labrador attends Trump victory gala
NorthwestNov. 16
Labrador attends Trump victory gala
Idaho restores childcare plan paused by budget issues
NorthwestNov. 16
Idaho restores childcare plan paused by budget issues
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy