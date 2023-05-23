Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Bryan Kohberger is escorted out of the courtroom following his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, listens during his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Public defender Anne Taylor speaks with state prosecutors during an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson listens during an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Latah County Judge John C. Judge presides over an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Latah County Judge John C. Judge presides over an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson speaks with public defender Anne Taylor during an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Public defender Anne Taylor enters a courtroom for Bryan Kohberger’s arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Bryan Kohberger is escorted out of the courtroom following his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, listens during his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Public defender Anne Taylor speaks with state prosecutors during an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson listens during an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Latah County Judge John C. Judge presides over an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Latah County Judge John C. Judge presides over an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson speaks with public defender Anne Taylor during an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Public defender Anne Taylor enters a courtroom for Bryan Kohberger’s arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
MOSCOW — The suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment hearing Monday morning.
Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who faces up to life in prison or the death penalty for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Kohberger is the suspect in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.
Kohberger’s jury trial, which could take up to six weeks, is scheduled for Oct. 2.
The defendant walked into the courtroom Monday wearing an orange jumpsuit, looking similar to his last public outing. He was pale, thin and showed little emotion, other than a brief smile at his attorney. He kept his statements to mostly one-word responses.
The families of the murder victims filled several rows of reserved seats, and some media members had to observe the proceedings via a link in another courtroom. Goncalves’ sister brought her newborn baby, whose middle name is MaddieKay, in honor of the infant’s late aunt and Kaylee’s best friend, Mogen.
The prosecution has 60 days to decide whether it will seek the death penalty. Kohberger also faces $250,000 in fines, plus restitution, if found guilty.
Kohberger’s attorney, Anne Taylor, did not explain her team’s reason for standing silent Monday. Rick Cuddihy, a criminal lawyer from the firm Knowlton & Miles in Lewiston, said there could be “any number of reasons why Ms. Taylor is doing this.”
Cuddihy, who is not involved in this case and has not spoken to Kohberger’s defense team, emphasized he cannot speak for Kohberger’s counsel, but said standing silent does give the defendant options down the road.
Because the prosecution may seek the death penalty, Kohberger has the ability to negotiate the death penalty in a plea later on if he wants to, Cuddihy said. It also preserves his right to a speedy trial.
Kohberger, a former Washington State University Ph.D. student, was scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing June 26 in Latah County Magistrate Court to determine if there was probable cause to move forward with his case. That hearing is no longer necessary after Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury last week, which set in motion his arraignment hearing.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson is representing the state. Thompson, Taylor and other attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case are still bound by a court-ordered gag order prohibiting them from speaking publicly about the case.
A coalition of media outlets, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Daily News, alleges that the gag order violates its First Amendment rights and is attempting to convince the court to vacate it. The court and Kohberger’s attorneys argue it is necessary to protect Kohberger’s Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.
On Monday, Judge presided over a scheduling conference to schedule a hearing in which attorneys representing the media coalition will argue to vacate the gag order. The Goncalves family attorney, Shanon Gray, also sought a hearing to amend the gag order so he can speak to the public on behalf of his clients. Judge scheduled both of those hearings for June 9.
Judge took issue with the media’s claim that the gag order is causing “irreparable harm” to its constitutional rights. He said Kohberger’s Sixth Amendment is at risk of irreparable harm because of the media coverage of the case. He asked the media to “tone it down” and stated he has not seen much reporting on Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.
The line to get inside the Latah County Courthouse started forming before 7 a.m., two hours before the arraignment. Media outlets from across the country were on hand to cover the arraignment and get a firsthand look at Kohberger since his appearance in January.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.