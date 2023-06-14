An inmate at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center was charged with “injury to jail” after allegedly cracking a window with his hand.
A deputy at the jail observed a crack in the upper door window while serving dinner at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in group holding 1. Austin Bradshaw, 29, had reportedly been slamming his hand on the windows of the cell. The deputy told Bradshaw and the other inmate in the cell that he would be looking into the broken window, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Before the incident, Bradshaw and the other inmate had been brought into booking for making and consuming alcohol at the jail and were “heavily” under the influence. After dinner the deputy spoke with Bradshaw, who denied knowing anything about the window but allegedly admitted to banging on the window, according to the affidavit.
The deputy asked about a ring Bradshaw wore and he reportedly told the deputy the ring was released to his girlfriend two months ago. The deputy told Bradshaw he saw him wearing it the day before. Bradshaw and the other inmate were searched for the ring, while Bradshaw was “extremely intoxicated.” The cell was also searched but deputies didn’t find the ring on Bradshaw or in the cell, according to the affidavit.
Later, Bradshaw was housed in the safe cell because of his level of intoxication and because of concerns he may have ingested the ring. While speaking with another deputy, Bradshaw allegedly admitted to breaking the window and flushing his ring down the toilet. Bradshaw also had a cut mark on his right hand, allegedly from striking the window with the hand he wore the ring on, according to the affidavit.
Bradshaw was charged with felony injury to a jail, and he apologized for breaking the window. He appeared by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on the charge Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. His next court date is June 21. He was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019 and lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 from 2015.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.