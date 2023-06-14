An inmate at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center was charged with “injury to jail” after allegedly cracking a window with his hand.

A deputy at the jail observed a crack in the upper door window while serving dinner at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in group holding 1. Austin Bradshaw, 29, had reportedly been slamming his hand on the windows of the cell. The deputy told Bradshaw and the other inmate in the cell that he would be looking into the broken window, according to the probable cause affidavit.