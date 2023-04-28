Mayor McLean announces new police chief after 6 months with an interim
BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean announced Thursday morning that she has chosen Ron Winegar to serve as permanent chief of the Boise Police Department.
The City Council will consider whether to confirm the appointment Tuesday.
Winegar took over as interim chief in October 2022 following the departure of former Chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign by McLean after allegations that he injured a subordinate during a neck restraint demonstration and internal complaints about his management.
Winegar previously retired in 2021 after a 27-year career with BPD.
“Ron has demonstrated leadership in the department and our community, so I’ve asked him to continue leading the Boise Police Department as our permanent police chief,” McLean said in a news release.
Winegar began his career with Boise Police in 1993 as a patrol officer, working his way up the department to deputy chief of operations in 2019, shortly before his retirement. Winegar also briefly served as acting chief of Boise Police in 2019 following the retirement of former Chief Bill Bones.
“I’ve enjoyed the many years I’ve had the opportunity to serve the people of Boise,” Winegar said in Thursday’s news release. “I’m honored to have been chosen to serve as police chief and am proud to return to the Boise Police Department permanently.
Mountain View Elementary to get cooling system upgrade
QUINCY, Wash. — The cooling system at Mountain View Elementary will get an upgrade during the summer. Quincy School Board members voted Tuesday to award a $383,838 contract to a Kennewick company for new system components.
The contract went to BNB Mechanical, Kennewick, for the purchase and installation of a new chiller, a component in the cooling system, wrote Quincy Superintendent Nik Bergman in response to a question from the Herald.
The cooling system equipment was included in a list of construction projects planned for the summer and presented to the school board in March. Upgrades to the heating systems at Mountain View and Monument elementaries were included on the project list, but district Facilities Director Tom Harris said in March those might have to be pushed back to 2024. Harris said those components might cost more than the district can afford in the current market.
The remodeling of the former High Tech High building into a new district office is already underway, with that project scheduled for completion by September. Other summer projects include upgrades to the entry at Monument Elementary, tree removal at Pioneer Elementary and concrete repairs at Quincy High School.
Motorcyclist killed in collision Saturday identified by Pierce County medical examiner
The Pierce County Medical Examiner has identified a man who died in a motorcycle wreck Saturday.
Christopher Thayer, 41, died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the department’s release. Police initially reported he was 31.
The Spanaway man was riding eastbound near 72nd Street East and East McKinley Avenue when hit the side of a pickup at 10:35 a.m., Tacoma spokesperson Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune.
Boyd said Thayer died at the scene.
New Harrison principal named
The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees has announced Michelle Larson will be taking the role of principal at Harrison Elementary School on July 1.
The board made the announcement Wednesday at its regularly scheduled board meeting.
“I am beyond excited to join the Harrison staff, students, and families,” Larson, associate principal at Perrine Elementary School, said in a statement. “Together I believe we can build on their previous successes and grow even stronger as a learning community.”
Larson began her 27-year career in education by teaching third grade for the Twin Falls School District in 1998. Larson also taught fifth and sixth grades in the Boise School District, and third, fifth, and sixth grades, and Title I in the Twin Falls district.
Larson received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1996 from Idaho State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Governors University in 2020.
Larson will fill the role previously held by Melissa Ardito, who resigned earlier this year.
Man killed in shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood identified
TACOMA — A 20-year-old man who died last week in a shooting that broke out in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood was identified Tuesday by the medical examiner.
Lehman Tucker, of University Place, died April 18 of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The office ruled his death a homicide. It was the 11th killing in the city so far this year. Two more people have died by homicide in Tacoma since Tucker’s death.
No arrests have been made. The Tacoma Police Department said officers responded at about 1 p.m for reports of a person shot in the 700 block of South Yakima Avenue, one block south of Wright Park. Police said Tucker was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
Nonprofit Network Southwest Washington dissolving
Apr. 27—The Nonprofit Network Southwest Washington, which provides support and professional opportunities for nonprofits in the area, is dissolving its programs.
All member organizations are now affiliated with the Greater Vancouver Chamber nonprofit group, the two organizations jointly announced April 25.
“We believe this decision will lead to significant advantages for the community,” John McDonagh, the chamber’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “Bringing together the strengths of both the Nonprofit Network Southwest Washington and the Greater Vancouver Chamber, we better position our local nonprofits for success and sustainability.”
In a statement, Nonprofit Network Southwest Washington Board President Sherri Bennett said the organization had been “deliberating this type of move for years,” adding that many of its members already belong to the Greater Vancouver Chamber nonprofit group, which has more than 300 members.
The two groups offer many similar and overlapping programs, such as networking, marketing, training, education, advocacy, peer cohorts, donor development, volunteering and referrals, the announcement said.
