Gun shop faces fine for selling high-capacity ammo magazines
SEATTLE — A judge has ruled against a suburban Seattle gun shop owner who sold high-capacity ammunition magazines despite a state ban.
The King County judge’s decision last week granted state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for partial summary judgment, finding Federal Way Discount Guns and owner Mohammed Reza Baghai in violation of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, The Seattle Times reported .
Ferguson sued the shop and Baghai, and another King County judge previously ordered the retailer to stop selling the magazines.
“Federal Way Discount Guns chose to violate a law that makes our communities safer,” Ferguson said in a statement. “(The) ruling is an important step toward holding them accountable.”
Since July 2022, it has been illegal under Washington state law to manufacture, distribute, sell or offer for sale gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, with limited exceptions. Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, said at the time the law could reduce the carnage seen in mass shootings because people could have the chance to escape or stop a shooter in the time it takes that person to reload a weapon.
Teenager killed in shooting south of Tacoma identified
TACOMA — A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed last week at a Parkland apartment complex has been identified by the medical examiner.
Isaiah Mullens Jr. of Tacoma died of a gunshot wound to the chest April 5, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release issued Monday. The office ruled his death a homicide.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found Mullens shot that evening in an apartment near the 400 block of 112th Street East after a 911 caller reported a shooting. The apartment complex is about two miles south of Tacoma city limits. Deputies said they tried to resuscitate the teenager until fire department personnel arrived to take him to a hospital, where he died.
So far no arrests have been made in the shooting, which also injured a 20-year-old man. Deputies said he drove himself from the apartment to a hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound. According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were told shooting broke out after several males had an altercation in the parking lot.
It’s unclear how many people were involved in that dispute or the gunfire that followed. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said Wednesday that detectives are continuing to investigate everyone’s involvement.
State AG’s office sues puppy retailer in Pierce County for deception
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing a puppy retailer in South Hill for allegedly deceiving buyers.
Ferguson announced Tuesday he filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court against Puppyland, 13103 Meridian Ave. E., Ste. 104.
Puppyland allegedly misrepresents its breeding standards and health guarantees and uses deceptive advertising and sales practices, according to the complaint. The company could face thousands of dollars in penalties for violating the Consumer Protection Act.
“Businesses that sell puppies and other pets have an obligation to consumers not to deceive them or take advantage of them,” Ferguson said in a news release.
Puppyland did not immediately respond for comment.
Of the 7,000-plus people who bought puppies from the company since its inception in 2018, some reported their pets died shortly after they were brought home, according to the lawsuit.
Man accused of being getaway driver in Lakewood officers slayings set free
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The man accused of being the getaway driver for cop killer Maurice Clemmons has walked free after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors who were preparing to try him a fourth time for his peripheral role in the 2009 murders of four Lakewood police officers.
Darcus Allen, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday via an Alford plea to one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. Allen, who has been in custody for more than 13 years, was released from the King County Jail on Tuesday night.
In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges prosecutors likely have enough evidence to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.
Autopsies to be performed on pair found dead at hot springs
Autopsies will be conducted at the end of the week on the man and woman who were found dead Monday afternoon at Miracle Hot Springs.
The couple, who were in their 80s and from Filer, were found unresponsive in a private room, and law enforcement was called at about 3:30 p.m.
The public is not in danger, but the circumstances require law enforcement to do its due diligence in investigating the incident, said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.