Kennewick man arrested after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck
KENNEWICK — A man suspected of hitting his girlfriend with a pickup turned himself in to police nearly a week after allegedly attacking her.
Stephen L. Greenwade, 44, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault after calling Kennewick police on Monday, according to a police news release.
Officers had been looking for him since March 7 when an argument in an apartment building parking lot on the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue reportedly turned violent.
His girlfriend told investigators he hit her in the face about 9:20 p.m. and then struck her with his Chevy Silverado as he drove off.
A teen initially called 911 to report the injured woman. When officers arrived, they found her in an apartment with significant injuries.
According to family members, the couple’s child watched the attack.
The woman was treated at a hospital and is back home recovering, family members said.
Pasco teen jailed in gang-related stabbing of 15-year-old at Kennewick mall
KENNEWICK — A 16-year-old Pasco boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a younger teen during a fight in the Columbia Center mall parking lot.
The gang-related confrontation was last month but wasn’t until Friday the Kennewick police Criminal Apprehension Team found him at his home and took him into custody, police said in a Tuesday news release.
Police didn’t release the teen’s name, but said he was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The 15-year-old teen suffered a non-life threatening stab wound about 5 a.m. Feb. 15 when a large group of teens started fighting in the Columbia Center parking lot, police said.
No was arrested at the time but an investigation by Kennewick detectives led to last week’s arrest.
Mild weather a ‘welcome break’ as spring approaches in Spokane
SPOKANE — After last week’s snowstorms, the weather forecast looks mild and mostly clear in the Inland Northwest for the last few days of winter.
“We’re not anticipating any big snowstorms, at least in the Spokane area, over the next week,” said Ken Daniels, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The city is looking at high temperatures in the mid-40s today, warming into the mid-50s by the weekend. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.
The skies should be mostly sunny or partly cloudy at least through Friday. There will be a chance of rain, and snow at higher elevations, Sunday and Monday.
“It is a welcome break to the active weather we have been having as of late,” Daniels said.
