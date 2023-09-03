Yakima man killed in World War II to be buried in Tahoma Cemetery
ELLENSBURG — Almost 80 years after his death, U.S. Army Capt. Donald H. Froemke is home.
And this time, it’s really him.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Froemke’s remains, correcting an error when the wrong set of remains was sent back to his family in 1949.
Froemke’s flag-draped casket, a military dog tag attached to one of the handles, was brought to Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory in Ellensburg on Friday from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in a procession of law enforcement vehicles. The procession passed under a flag held aloft by a Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue ladder truck, and Froemke was carried into the funeral home by an Army officer, a Washington State Patrol trooper and representatives of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Ellensburg police as “The Army Song” played over a speaker.
“We’re glad he’s finally home,” said Ellen Holloway, Froemke’s niece who lives in Cle Elum. She wore a Purple Heart badge to represent Froemke, as well as mementos of her father and grandparents for the bittersweet homecoming.
Froemke was born Oct. 15, 1913, in Clark, Wash., the son of Henry and Emma Froemke. The family moved to Yakima, and in March 1941 he enlisted in the Army. On Sept. 2, 1942, Froemke was commissioned a second lieutenant; he was promoted to first lieutenant on May 4, 1943, and later shipped out to Europe.
He was assigned to Company B, 326th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division. Holloway said her uncle was a glider pilot, flying a crew of soldiers and equipment behind enemy lines.
His first combat experience was the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. He was promoted to captain the following month.
Attempted robbery suspect flees Orchards area Jack in the Box, later arrested by Clark County Sheriff’s Office
A Clark County Sheriff’s Office detective arrested a man suspected of attempted robbery at an Orchards area Jack in the Box on Friday afternoon.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Mark Grigorovich entered a Jack in the Box around 4 p.m. while wearing a bandana to cover his face and flashed “what appeared to be a firearm.”
Employees believed they were being robbed, the Sheriff’s Office said, though did not give the suspect money and instead ran to the back of the fast-food restaurant.
Shortly after, Grigorovich exited the building and fled the area on a bicycle, the Sheriff’s Office said. Employees contacted their store manager, who arrived in the area and spotted a man, identified as Grigorovich, riding a bicycle northbound away from the scene.
The manager relayed the information to a deputy. A Sheriff’s Office detective located Grigorovich and conducted a high-risk traffic stop, the release stated. Grigorovich was identified, detained and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.
Grigorovich was booked into the Clark County Jail and will appear in court on Sept. 5, according to jail records.
Boise man’s child pornography sentence includes over 5 years in prison
A 29-year-old Boise man will spend the next 63 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Amanda Brailsford also sentenced Travis Borup to seven years of supervised release, which will take effect after he’s released from prison in 2028, according to a news release from the Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office. Borup will be required to register as a sex offender.
“This case demonstrates that those who possess child pornography in Idaho will be brought to justice,” Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in the news release. “I am grateful for the strong partnership my office has with the Boise Police Department and the (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force at the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.”
In March 2022, the Boise Police Department learned that Borup was distributing files of child porn pornography online through a peer-to-peer network, according to the release. Authorities obtained a search warrant and interviewed Borup, who admitted to viewing child porn on his cellphone over the past three to four years, according to the news release and a plea agreement obtained by the Idaho Statesman.
Borup will have to forfeit the cellphone he used in the crime, the news release said.
“This investigation is an outstanding example of the collaborative efforts law enforcement agencies make in order to protect our most vulnerable victims,” Boise Police Capt. Matt Jones said in the news release.
Three young Auburn residents killed on fiery Forest Service road have been identified
TACOMA — The three young adults killed in a fiery crash on a Greenwater Forest Service road in August have been identified.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred just before 6 a.m. Aug. 18 on U.S. Forest Service Road 70 less than a mile east of state Route 410, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Makayla Kinser, 22, Isaiah Powers, 21, and Jonathan Chamberlain, 20 were killed in the accident, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
They were all residents of Auburn.
Kinser and Chamberlain died from smoke inhalation and burns. Powers’ cause of death is still pending, according to the Medical Examiner. Their deaths were ruled an accident.
A passerby called 911 to report a burning vehicle that had crashed off the road and that there appeared to be at least one dead person inside. Firefighters extinguished the flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation.