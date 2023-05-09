Man killed in early-morning West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — A man was fatally shot in West Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood early Monday, according to police.
Officers arrived in the 9200 block of 15th Avenue Southwest just after 3 a.m. and found a 41-year-old man lying in the road with a suspected gunshot wound, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.
Police and medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, police said Monday morning. Police did not immediately have information about a suspect but said they believe there’s no ongoing danger to the public.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.
Man who collapsed in Tacoma parking lot died of stab wounds
TACOMA — A 50-year-old man who collapsed and died last week in the parking lot of a grocery store in Tacoma was stabbed to death, according to the Pierce County medical examiner. Police are investigating it as a homicide.
Marion Hodges of Tacoma died of multiple stab wounds May 1, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release issued Saturday. Tacoma Fire Department personnel found the man in a WinCo Foods parking lot in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street after 911 dispatchers received reports of an injured man there.
Fire personnel responded at about 11:30 a.m. and started life-saving measures on Hodges, according to police, but he was declared dead at the scene.
Tacoma Police Department has not announced any arrests, and no suspect information has been released. It’s unclear whether Hodges was stabbed in the parking lot or somewhere else. A police spokesperson was not immediately available Monday morning to provide an update in the investigation.
Hodges death was the 14th homicide Tacoma police have investigated so far this year. Other cities and towns in Pierce County have recorded six additional killings.
Thurston deputies arrest two men after fight, threat and pursuit
OLYMPIA — Two men were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Friday night, following a fight, a threat with a gun and a southbound pursuit on Interstate 5, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
About 8:50 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a tow yard in the 2300 block of Lister Road Northeast after a person called 911 about a man with a gun. Lister Road Northeast is west of Lilly Road Northeast.
An employee of the business caught two men inside the fenced tow yard, then got into a fight with one of them as the second man ran to a vehicle. The second man then drove up to the two men still fighting and pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at the employee, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man who had been fighting then got into the vehicle and they drove away.
“Probable cause was established for a pursuable crime,” Sheriff’s Office officials said in a social media post.
Suspect arrested in Mount Vernon drive-by shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 20-year-old Skagit County man was taken into custody last Tuesday for his alleged role in an April 26 drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.
Kyle James Hoyt was arrested in the 2900 block of Upper Samish Road north of Sedro-Woolley and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
He has been charged with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to court records.
Hoyt is believed to be the shooter in an incident that occurred about 6 p.m. April 26 near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Fir Street in Mount Vernon.
According to the release, callers reported hearing multiple shots during a possible road rage incident between two vehicles — a white Audi and Ford Focus.
According to the release, video from cameras in the area show that the driver of the Audi was stopped at a traffic light when the other vehicle passed in the opposite direction.
After gunfire reported, police search for drive-by shooting suspects
Police are looking for suspects following a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Caldwell.
The Caldwell Police Department received a call about 10:30 p.m., stating gunshots were fired at the 100 block of East Elgin Street. Officers responded and found multiple fired cartridge casings on Boise Avenue just west of the home that they believed was the intended target, according to a department news release.
The responding officers did not find anyone who was harmed at the scene or inside the home. Nothing appeared to have been hit by gunfire. Police said they are still looking for suspects. They planned to return to the area Sunday to canvass for video footage and leads.
After speaking with witnesses and recovering evidence, police said the incident may be gang-related. The Caldwell Police Department?s new Operation Safe Streets unit, which focuses on street gangs, conducted a follow-up investigation.
Anyone with you information about this incident can call 343-COPS (2677) or the non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.