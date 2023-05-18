Three people hurt when car hits pedestrians at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Several people, including a young child, were hurt Wednesday when a car hit them at the departures area of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The collision happened on the upper departures drive and three people were taken to hospitals, airport officials said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
“The incident on the upper drive appears to be an unintentional act,” airport officials said.
The child, described as under the age of 5, was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, The Seattle Times reported. Officials said the other two people had serious injuries.
The driver was cooperating with police, according to airport spokesperson Perry Cooper, and an investigation was continuing.
The departures area was closed for hours but reopened around 5 p.m.
Smoke from Canada arrives in Washington
SEATTLE — Seattle residents woke up to a red sunrise Wednesday, with the arrival of unseasonably early wildfire smoke. Luckily, while the haze will make for some interesting views, the smoke won’t affect air quality there, the National Weather Service said.
The smoke hanging over the northern half of Washington is drifting in from Alberta and British Columbia in Canada, where about 150 active fires are burning.
Calgary smoke plumes have been carried into the contiguous 48 through jet streams in recent weeks, from the Northern Rockies to the East Coast.
Though our northern neighbors are seeing air quality that is among the worst in the world, smoke locally is not likely to reach the surface or affect air quality here, said meteorologist Dev McMillian.
Currently suspended “several thousand feet” in the atmosphere, smoke will linger at least through early today and will be cleared out by southwesterly winds by Friday, he said.
Washington saw a relatively mild year for wildfire smoke last year, but there were periods when residents were afflicted with some of the worst air in Seattle since the wildfires three seasons ago.
Keep tabs on air quality at airnow.gov or Washington smoke information at wasmoke.blogspot.com.
Wenatchee synagogue vandalized with swastikas drawn on its front door
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue in downtown Wenatchee was found defaced Tuesday morning with two swastikas drawn on its front door.
A tenant at the Cascadian Apartments building reported the vandalization Tuesday morning to the building manager. It was reported to the Wenatchee Police Department around noon.
The Beit Aveinu Synagogue is a messianic congregation located in the Cascadian.
Rabbi Stanley Chester said he was shocked and surprised by the incident.
The swastikas were about 3 inches wide and possibly made using nail polish, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
The tenant and building manager did not photograph the swastikas before they were cleaned off, but police don’t doubt the validity of their report, Reinfeld said.
Other swastikas have been previously found in the Wenatchee Valley — occasionally on or near the George Sellar Bridge — but this was more specific because it was found on a synagogue, Reinfeld said.
He added police would “no question” arrest the perpetrator on suspicion of a hate crime if they were actively attempting to harass or intimidate based on a group or person’s race, religion or sexual orientation.
There were no cameras in the area and police do not have any suspects or leads in the case. Anyone with info can call the Wenatchee Police Department at (509) 663-9911 and refer to case number 23W07981.
Reinfeld said that they will provide the synagogue with an extra patrol during its next service.
Sheriff’s office, medical examiner investigating suicide at Eastern State
SPOKANE — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported suicide at Eastern State Hospital.
The sheriff’s office responded to Eastern State Hospital at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said. The hospital confirmed that there was an “incident” on Monday, but did not provide further details.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the death along with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will provide the official cause and manner of death.
The Medical Examiner’s Office did not have additional details on Wednesday afternoon.