Hagerman man flown to hospital after pickup rolls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Hagerman man was flown to a hospital Sunday evening when the pickup he was driving drove off the road and rolled on U.S. Highway 30 in Gooding County, police say.
The 26-year-old man was westbound at 6:04 p.m. near milepost 182 in a Dodge Ram pickup when the vehicle went off the road, overcorrected, rolled and struck a fence.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, while a passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Hagerman, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The roadway was blocked for about 40 minutes.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted by the Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County EMS, Gooding County Sherriff’s Office and Air St. Luke’s.
Three injured when vehicle strikes farm implement near Jerome
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A motorist and two passengers were injured early Sunday morning when their vehicle collided with a farm implement northwest of Jerome, police say.
The 33-year-old Ketchum man was eastbound in a GMC Yukon at 2:21 a.m. on 300 North when he collided with a westbound farm implement pulled by a tractor driven by a 66-year-old man from Hazelton.
The driver of the Yukon was flown to a local hospital. His passengers, a 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both of Ketchum, were driven by ambulance to a hospital.
All occupants were wearing seat belts, and the incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Woman allegedly pulls gun on people waiting in Bellingham McDonald’s drive-thru
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A group of people sitting in their car early Sunday at the drive-through of a Bellingham McDonald’s said they called police after an unknown woman pointed a gun at them.
Officers responded to a call that came in at about 1 a.m. May 14 in the 1900 block of King Street in Bellingham, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.
All of the people in the vehicle, whose names were withheld by police, told officers they did not know the person who pointed the gun at them and did not know why she did it.
The group described her as a woman in her 20s who was about 5’5” tall. They said she was wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a backpack, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.
No shots were fired, and there were no injuries, Murphy said.
As of Monday afternoon, police had not made any arrests and did not have a suspect.
The King Street McDonald’s operates a 24-hour drive-through service. The dine-in restaurant is open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
10 injured because of ‘respiratory irritant’ in Rainier Valley apartment
SEATTLE — Eight people, including three firefighters, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a “respiratory irritant” was found in a Rainier Valley apartment building.
The Seattle Fire Department began hazmat response and evacuation in the building at 6901 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. around 1 p.m.
Crews treated 10 people at the scene for injuries related to a substance found on the third floor of the building. Eight of those people, including three firefighters, were taken to the hospital.
One patient, a 54-year-old woman, is in serious condition.
Crews were ventilating the area to remove the irritant around 2:30 p.m.
Fire Department officials have not released additional information about the substance or why it was in the apartment.
Body of 18-year-old recovered from Lake Sammamish
PUGET SOUND, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office rescue units recovered the body of an 18-year-old man from Lake Sammamish during the first heat wave of 2023.
The Sheriff’s Office received a request for its marine unit and dive team to help look for the missing swimmer around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The battalion chief advised against a search Sunday night since it was late in the day, the office said.
The search began Monday morning, and the rescuers located the missing swimmer’s body.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm his identity and the cause of death.
Sunday marked the hottest day of the year yet for many locations across Western Washington, with highs soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s. At Seattle’s weather station at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the high temperature topped out at 89 degrees, making it the hottest May 14 on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite the heat, waterways across the Puget Sound area remain cold. Most rivers and lakes have water temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this time of year due to mountain snowmelt. Puget Sound’s temperature is in the mid-40s, making cold-water shock a real concern for swimmers of all abilities.
Cold water can drain body heat up to for four times faster than cold air, according to the weather service.