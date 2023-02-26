Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
TACOMA — A Tacoma man arrested in the death of his 4-month-old son earlier this week was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Samuel Kennedy, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a hospital social worker called Tacoma police about a child brought in with head trauma, KIRO-TV reported.
Doctors said the boy’s injury was consistent with abusive head trauma and that the baby had recent similar injuries, according to probable cause documents from the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. The child died the following day.
Police said the child’s mother said the couple had three young children and that she had been at work on Tuesday.
Kennedy said he picked up his son because he was crying and eventually put him back in his rocker, but minutes later, the baby exhaled deeply, which caused concern, documents said. He then discovered his son wasn’t breathing, documents said.
Police said Kennedy initially denied dropping or shaking his son but after further investigation, was arrested, documents said. Police said he later admitted to shaking the baby after becoming frustrated.
The boy died of blunt force trauma to his head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. It wasn’t immediately known if Kennedy has a lawyer to comment on the case. His bail was set Friday at $1.5 million.
Body found in river near Castle Rock identified
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body found in the river Friday near Castle Rock has been identified as Max A. Schuetze, 36, of Tenino.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined, pending an autopsy, according to the Cowlitz County coroner’s office.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports Schuetze was found in the area where the Cowlitz River and North Fork Toutle River meet.
According to Sgt. Corey Robinson of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a volunteer dive rescue team retrieved the body around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities don’t believe the death involves a crime.
State report shows Puget Sound salmon populations not doing well
The State of Salmon in Watersheds report released this month by the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office shows that 10 of the 14 endangered and threatened salmon and steelhead populations are still not doing well.
In the Puget Sound, chinook and steelhead populations are listed under the federal Endangered Species Act. Both are still categorized as “in crisis,” which they have been in since being listed in 1999 and 2007, respectively.
Eli Asher, policy specialist for the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office and the report’s author, said that “in crisis” refers to species whose populations are low and are trending downward.
The report also said the state lacks complete data on Puget Sound steelhead.
Police: Burley man dies after juvenile’s car crosses centerline
A Burley man died Friday night after his car was struck by a vehicle driven by a teenage driver who crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 30 west of Burley, police say.
The 46-year-old man was westbound in a Chrysler 200 at 7:06 p.m. at milepost 255.5 when he was struck by an eastbound Pontiac G6 without its headlights on and had crossed into the wrong lane, the Idaho State Police said.
The Pontiac also struck a Subaru Impreza driven by a 46-year-old Heyburn woman after hitting the Chrysler.
The man died after the crash and the teen was flown to a hospital by air ambulance.
Neither the teen nor the man was wearing a seatbelt-, police say.
The highway was blocked for more than two hours, and the incident remains under investigation by the ISP.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning house fire in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two people were taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Lakewood, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Crews responded to the blaze in the 6100 block of 120th Street SW, the fire department tweeted shortly after 5 a.m.
The conditions of the two adult patients taken to the hospital were not immediately known. The department said that the American Red Cross Northwest Region was assisting other residents of the home.
The department was investigating the fire.
A message left with a department spokesperson Saturday seeking additional information was not immediately returned.