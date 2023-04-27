Homicide suspect accused of bringing fentanyl into jail
WENATCHEE — A suspect charged in an East Wenatchee homicide is now suspected of bringing fentanyl into the county jail.
Homicide suspect accused of bringing fentanyl into jail
WENATCHEE — A suspect charged in an East Wenatchee homicide is now suspected of bringing fentanyl into the county jail.
A corrections deputy with the Chelan County Regional Justice Center a told Wenatchee police officer on Wednesday about “a baggie of fentanyl pill” found on Erik Farias Reyes, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Farias Reyes is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with second-degree murder in connection with the April 17 death of Elias A. Mora Ontiveros and second-degree attempted murder for attempting to kill a woman.
The deputy said the pills were found during booking as part of a strip search after his arrest last week.
“After reviewing the body scanner, they found there was an anomaly on his pant leg near his ankle,” the officer, Andrew Wilson, wrote in the affidavit. “(Farias Reyes) said he couldn’t believe they didn’t find it, because 10 officers searched him.”
Farias Reyes, 31, was expected to make his preliminary appearance in Chelan County Superior Court on Wednesday.
He is being held on $3 million bail for the charges related to the homicide. In this latest case, the bail was set Wednesday at $1,000.
Pedestrian dies following crash on North First Street near I-82 ramp
YAKIMA — A pedestrian who was hit by a car as he was walking in the roadway on North First Street died several days after the crash, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
Daniel Pettigrew, 62, was walking in the roadway on North First Street near the on-ramp for the westbound Interstate 82 when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox driven by Christine Sumerlin, 50, of Yakima on March 20, the WSP release said.
He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died on March 24, the release said.
WSP said the cause of the crash was a pedestrian walking in the roadway.
Missing 3-year-old girl found in rural Ellensburg by Kittitas County sheriff’s drone pilot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 3-year-old girl who ran off from her family’s home outside of Ellensburg was found after a two-hour search Tuesday.
Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:20 a.m. for a report of the missing girl, whom family members said ran off into sagebrush around the remote home in the Umptanum area, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The family searched for 20 minutes before calling for help.
Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and called in the Kittitas County Search and Rescue Team, which included tracking dogs, the release said. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and the sheriff’s office deployed drones to assist with the search, the release said, and plans were made to bring in a state helicopter with infrared sensors.
Two hours into the search, a sheriff’s drone pilot spotted the toddler in the brush, and was able to direct the girl’s grandmother and other searchers to find her in a shallow ravine 300 yards from the house, the release said.
She was not injured, according to the release.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.