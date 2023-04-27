PULLMAN — Washington State University will raise its cost of living, increasing worker’s wages system-wide, but didn’t receive as much as the institution had hoped as state legislators provided only half of what it requested.
The Washington state Legislature wrapped up its 2023 legislative session Sunday evening, finishing up funding requests from higher education institutions. Lawmakers allocated millions of dollars to WSU, finalizing the university’s 2023-25 biennial budget. Almost all of WSU’s requests were funded in full amounts, except for two items found in its capital and operating budgets.
Chris Mulick, director of state relations at WSU, said cost of living adjustments have historically been the university’s top priority.
“History shows that these adjustments have routinely been the university’s top priority every biennium,” said Mulick. “The vast majority of our budget is mainly personnel, so our ability to provide quality service is all tied to our ability to retain quality personnel. Any environment we create is hugely important.”
The university requested lawmakers to fund a $34.5 million cost of living increase of staff’s wages throughout WSU’s system, equal to a 4% increase in fiscal year 2024 and a 3% increase in 2025. Of what the institution requested, state legislators agreed to pay only $20 million.
Mulick said the funding provided is equivalent to a 2.2% increase in fiscal year 2024 and 1.6% in 2025 for faculty, professional staff and graduate students. Non-represented classified staff would receive an equivalent of a 4% increase in fiscal year 2024 and 3% in 2025.
Funding would provide a sole increase among university employees, faculty, staff and graduate students across the board in all university locations. Mulick said raises would be added on top of existing salaries and wages. He added the university is not budgeting for additional increases than this cost of living raise.
Mulick pointed out, although funding was not at the level that the university administration requested, the institution can find other means. Last year, Mulick said, the state provided enough funding for a 1.8% increase system-wide but the university ended up providing a 2.5% increase through budget reductions.
“There can be a buffer between what the state provides and what WSU ends up doing,” said Mulick. “This is not WSU announcing a percent enhancement. It just happens to be what the state provided.”
Cost of living increases are forthcoming, said Mulick, and WSU will announce percentage enhancements soon.
Most of WSU’s top funding requests in its construction budget were approved. According to the biennial budget, $40 million were allocated for minor-works preservation projects to address deferred maintenance across the WSU system and $13 million were given for minor-works program projects system-wide to fund small-scale renovations and equipment purchases.
The university also received $40 million to match philanthropic funds to build the new Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture in Pullman and $22 million to renovate Eastlick, Abelson and Bustad halls in Pullman, according to the budget. It also allocated $7 million for a new Team Health Education Building at WSU Spokane, $10 million to renovate the Knott Dairy Center in Pullman and $8 million to renovate two floors of Bustad Hall in Pullman.
The only item that was not funded was WSU’s request for $10 million to provide remote storage for WSU’s library collection on its Pullman campus.
“I have to say, it’s really hard to be disappointed in the budgets we got,” said Mulick. “It was really fantastic, we did exceptionally well in the budgets. The legislature really came through and we’re pretty stoked about what we saw.”
