All the votes have been counted in the Clarkston High School bond election, but the remaining votes didn’t change the outcome as voters rejected the proposed $79 million bond.

The final tally of the votes, which were certified Friday, resulted in 51.8% in favor, with 3,217 votes, and 48.2% against, with 2,994 votes. Although the bond gained a simple majority of votes, in order to pass it needed a 60%-plus-one super majority to pass.