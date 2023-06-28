WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs “will spare no expense” to maintain staff and services at VA hospitals in Spokane and Walla Walla, an official told Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers after the Spokane Republican raised concerns about budget problems tied to a computer system being tested in the Inland Northwest.

In a June 23 letter obtained by The Spokesman-Review, Patricia Ross, the VA’s assistant secretary for congressional and legislative affairs, told McMorris Rodgers the department would provide extra funding to address shortfalls at both Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and Walla Walla’s Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.