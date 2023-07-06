‘Everything came to a stop’

Hardin

 Tribune/Kyle Mills

ASOTIN — Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin and other county officials blasted Whitcom Regional Dispatch on Wednesday for lack of service on a holiday weekend.

Hardin told the county commissioners the problem was linked to an equipment upgrade at Whitcom that left the Asotin County Fire District, Blue Mountain Fire District and the city of Asotin without any dispatch service from midnight to about 6 p.m. Saturday.