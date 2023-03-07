City of Lewiston staff will look into lifting the condemned status of the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center where Lewiston Civic Theatre productions were staged before the former church fell into disrepair.
The Lewiston City Council directed staff in a Monday vote to see if the city-owned building could be categorized as unsafe.
The city’s elected officials will also seek a status report in 90 days from Save the Bollinger Foundation, a not-for-profit group that was formed to preserve the 116-year-old building.
The council decision followed a discussion about the status of efforts of the Save the Bollinger Foundation as well as the building’s potential, costs and condition.
“It’s virtually impossible for any group to go out and formulate plans and raise money when you’ve got this dark cloud of condemnation hanging over it,” said Don Brigham, of the Save the Bollinger Foundation.
One potential donor would give about $200,000 for repairs and another would donate a roof truss to replace the one that failed in 2016, but the foundation has advised them to refrain until it’s known if the building is going to be torn down, said Matt Weibler, of Save the Bollinger Foundation.
Possible purposes for the building include low income housing, a coffee shop and apartments, Brigham said.
The city isn’t spending money to insure the building because it has no value and it’s covered under the city’s liability insurance, said Aimee Gordon, city of Lewiston finance director and treasurer.
Outdated estimates put the costs of repairs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, said John Smith, Lewiston’s building official.
The building was condemned before its roof was stabilized and now could be categorized as unsafe as long as more deterioration doesn’t happen, Smith said.
“It’s not been repaired,” he said. “The truss is still in a failed state. It’s been supported with a structure that was designed to do exactly what it’s doing, holding it in place and there’s still water infiltration.”
The building continues to be plagued by a variety of issues such as moisture degrading mortar and lathe and plaster, Smith said.
“We might not have to do anything for another 20 or 30 years,” he said. “It was at least 30 years’ worth of water infiltration and damage before that truss finally gave up. (It’s) unknown how long that will take for further deterioration. But I’m telling you, it is collapsing really slowly.”
In other business, the council listened to a report from Valerie Warren, Parks and Recreation facility maintenance supervisor, about $10.1 million in repairs the city’s buildings require.
The items on the list include a mix of big-ticket and less expensive items.
A backup generator for city hall needs to be replaced for an estimated $500,000 and a door needs to be moved there for $5,000.
Failed roofing is anticipated to cost $400,000 at Fenton Gym. That facility has six projects that also include replacing a basketball court for $200,000, Warren said.
Lewiston’s new city library that debuted about 10 years ago in downtown needs close to $650,000 in work, such as removing lead paint and restoring brick, estimated at $450,000.
Council members said they plan to study the report and consider if the city needs all of its facilities.
“I think this is a wake-up call for all of us,” said Council President Hannah Liedkie.