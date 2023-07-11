Fire destroys two Lapwai homes

People look on at the scene of a structure fire Friday on Lolo Street in Lapwai.

 August Frank/Tribune

Nez Perce law enforcement officials are investigating reports that a fire that destroyed two houses in Lapwai on Friday was started by juveniles playing with fireworks, Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Skiles said Monday.

Skiles said it appears the fire started in a garage and spread to one house and then the other. The houses were destroyed but there were no serious injuries. Some residents of the homes were treated for smoke inhalation and a few firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion on a day when the temperature reached the high 90s.