Nez Perce law enforcement officials are investigating reports that a fire that destroyed two houses in Lapwai on Friday was started by juveniles playing with fireworks, Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Skiles said Monday.
Skiles said it appears the fire started in a garage and spread to one house and then the other. The houses were destroyed but there were no serious injuries. Some residents of the homes were treated for smoke inhalation and a few firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion on a day when the temperature reached the high 90s.
Skiles said there are eye witnesses and video accounts of how the fire got started. The investigation is ongoing but “that will be taken care of by the Nez Perce Tribal Police. We’re pretty much done with investigating. It’s up to the prosecutor now to move forward,” he said.
Taricia Moliga of the Nez Perce Social Services office said she does not believe alternate housing for the displaced families has been secured at this time. The Nez Perce Tribe, however, has offered rooms at the Clearwater River Casino.
The families also received emergency aid from the Red Cross and the Nez Perce Tribe, Moliga said. One family has set up an account for a relative at Potlach No. 1 Financial Credit Union under IdaAnn Pinkham donations.
Besides the Lapwai fire department, the fire was also staffed by the Nez Perce wildland firefighting team, the Nez Perce County Fire Department and the Wheatland and Culdesac volunteer fire departments. Workers and water trucks from Boyer Farms responded and neighbors used their garden hoses to aid the fight. An ambulance crew from the Lewiston Fire Department was also on scene.
