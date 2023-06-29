The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho Department of Lands are urging drivers to make sure the safety chains attached to their trailers don’t drag and spark fires and that tires are roadworthy and won’t blow out.
Scott Stokes, director of the transportation department, said in a news release Wednesday that flat tires on vehicles and trailers pose wildfire risks when metal rims scrape along asphalt, throwing sparks into roadside fuels like dry grass.
Idaho has seen catastrophic wildfires resulting from flat tires. In 1992 a motorist drove for miles with a flat tire on the car he was towing behind his motorhome. It sparked a 6,258-acre fire along State Highway 55 near Banks. The driver received a $1.3 million bill for the cost of fighting the blaze.
Dragging trailer chains are also dangerous. A vehicle dragging a chain threw sparks into the dry grasses along I-85 near Jerome in 2019, the news release said, and ignited a 350-acre fire and impeded traffic on the freeway.
The transportation department suggested crisscrossing the trailer safety chains so they won’t drag on the road. Crisscrossing also adds extra safety in case the ball hitch becomes loose.
Drivers are also warned not to park on dry grass. A vehicle’s exhaust system is hot enough to spark a fire. In 2017 a farmer near Star, Idaho, lost 5 acres of wheat to a preventable fire caused by the hot exhaust pipe on a truck.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, there were 61,429 human-caused wildfires across the nation in 2022.
In those instances, the department of lands investigates wildfires on land it protects. Those deemed negligently responsible for starting fires face paying for suppression costs and economic damages.
