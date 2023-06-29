The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho Department of Lands are urging drivers to make sure the safety chains attached to their trailers don’t drag and spark fires and that tires are roadworthy and won’t blow out.

Scott Stokes, director of the transportation department, said in a news release Wednesday that flat tires on vehicles and trailers pose wildfire risks when metal rims scrape along asphalt, throwing sparks into roadside fuels like dry grass.