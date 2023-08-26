Corps asks visitors to keep revelry in check

This 2012 photo shows Illia Dunes inundated with about 3,000 beachgoers in late August. The crowd left broken glass and trash, which prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily shut down the beach.

 Army Corps of Engineers

The Army Corps of Engineers is reminding visitors of its policies while recreating at popular sites.

The Illia Dunes and Granite Point located near the Lower Granite Dam have been drawing large crowds of college students for decades. Both sites are often overcrowded during the weeks leading up to Labor Day weekend.