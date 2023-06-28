BOISE — As the weather heats up and dries out, wildfire season is looming in the West, and with it brings an inherent risk to the men and women who battle the blazes.
National Wildland Firefighter Day, established last year on July 2, is officially Sunday, but leaders from different agencies gathered Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center to recognize the occasion.
“Wildfires transcend boundaries and know no limits,” said Meagan Conry, deputy assistant director of fire and aviation at the Bureau of Land Management. “This requires a coordinated and collaborative response. Interagency partnerships like those represented here today play a vital role in accomplishing this mission.”
National Wildland Firefighter Day coincides with Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance, held annually June 30 to July 6, to honor those who have died in the line of duty.
The increased frequency, intensity and impact of wildfires — due to climate change and growth in the urban-wildlife interface — has meant increased risk to firefighters, said Jerry Perez, director of fire and aviation for the U.S. Forest Service. Because of this, it’s vital that these personnel are adequately compensated and provided needed physical and mental health resources, he said.
“Pay, benefits, and career opportunities that reflect the importance and danger of the work that we do is critical for retaining the world’s best firefighting force as we confront a growing wildfire crisis,” Perez said.
Perez highlighted the Forest Service’s Casualty Assistance and Critical Incident Stress Management programs, which aim to help recovery, assess needs and provide services when an incident occurs. He also noted the Employee Assistance Program, which directs employees to mental health resources; Congress recently approved more funding to build out this program, he said.
“We look at it as a continuum, from the time an employee enters an organization to the time when they may deal with a tragic event,” Perez said. “So it’s still continuing. When I dealt with my first fatality in 2005, there were none of these programs in place.… It is a work in progress, but we recognize that we need to continue moving in that area.”
Locally, Boise Fire Department Chief Mark Niemeyer said Treasure Valley agencies have “robust” peer support teams, which comprise firefighters trained in mental health. The departments also all work closely with the Emergency Responders Health Clinic, located in Ada County, and the International Association for Firefighters Center for Excellence if personnel need higher levels of care.
In April, firefighters from around the country gathered in Boise to discuss the mental health and well-being of wildland firefighters and the challenges they face. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke at the conference that was designed to “spearhead the development of a joint wildland firefighter behavioral health program, funded with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Perez said that President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $180 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise base pay for federal wildland firefighters. The proposal would also support the addition of 970 additional federal firefighters, which is an 8.5% increase over 2023 capacity, according to the USDA. The budget will need to be approved by Congress to go into effect.
The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) recently told the state Land Board that most of its seasonal personnel this year are in their first or second year as firefighters.
Casper Urbanek, southwest fire protection district fire warden at IDL, said the department isn’t deterred by lack of experience when hiring, because it provides the needed training. Becoming a firefighter is extremely competitive, he said, and those who currently hold the position competed with hundreds of applicants for it. However, finding those with sufficient experience to lead the crews is a challenge at the department and at other agencies as well, Urbanek said.
The state agency is at a particular disadvantage for retention because its wages are comparatively lower, with starting firefighter pay set at $15.45 an hour, he said. In 2022, the Legislature approved pay increases, but Urbanek said other agencies in that time have provided larger increases, so the gap continues to widen.
“The only time the firefighters ... really make decent money is when they’re on fire, and they work long shifts and earn overtime and hazard pay,” he said. “That’s the only time they really make the good money, the decent money, which is a shame.”
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.
