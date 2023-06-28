Officials tip their hat to firefighters

Jerry Perez

BOISE — As the weather heats up and dries out, wildfire season is looming in the West, and with it brings an inherent risk to the men and women who battle the blazes.

National Wildland Firefighter Day, established last year on July 2, is officially Sunday, but leaders from different agencies gathered Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center to recognize the occasion.